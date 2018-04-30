Head of HSE says he first found out about the Vicky Phelan case from the media

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The head of the HSE says he first found out about the Vicky Phelan case from the news.

Mrs Phelan, who’s now terminally ill, settled a case with a US lab last week after she was wrongly told she had no abnormality in a 2011 smear.

Now the Taoiseach says an inquiry into the Cervical Check programme will take place.

17 women who were part of an audit of the programme have died, but the HSE does not yet have a cause of death for them.

Director General Tony O’Brien says the HSE is not responsible for “dragging people through the courts”.

The Cervical Check helpline is available on 1800 45 45 55 or internationally on +353 21 4217612.