The Keith Finnegan Show

Hardcore Metallica Fan on The Breakfast Show this morning

By Damian Burke
September 26, 2018

Time posted: 9:32 am

 

This morning on The Breakfast Show Alan & Ollie were looking for a hardcore Metallica Fan.

A listener had to answer the phone, singing a kids nursery rhyme to a Metallica instrumental.

Derrick Conway accepted the challenge and boy did he deliver.

Galway in the Morning, Podcasts
