Hannah Kiely steps down as Chief Executive of Galway 2020

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Hannah Kiely has stepped down as Chief Executive of Galway 2020, after months of turmoil at the organisation

The organisation, which is responsible for co-ordinating Galway as Capital of Culture in 2020, was the subject of a PrimeTime Investigates programme in July

The organisation announced Ms Kiely’s departure this evening amid a raft of personnel changes, and the role of Chief Executive appears to have been dispensed with.

Mark O’Donnell is joining as Chief Operations Officer and Pearse Doherty as Head of Production.

Mark joins Galway 2020 from Galway City Council where he is a Senior Executive Officer. Mark previously worked with Galway 2020 during the bid phase up until September 2017.

Pearse Doherty will lead the production aspects of the cultural programme.

Pearse is well known to Ireland’s cultural and artistic community not just for his Sawdoctor days but also for producing many large-scale events, festivals and concerts including Electric Picnic and the recent Ed Sheeran gigs.

Galway 2020 is now entering a very significant stage in its development, as it announces the first phase of funding of €12.7 million for 27 projects across the city and county.