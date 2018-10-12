Handballers In All-Ireland 60 x 30 Semi-Finals And Finals This Weekend

This weekend sees the Semi-Finals of the All-Ireland 60×30 doubles with matches in Moycullen, Ballina and Cashel in Tipperary, Dungarvan and Cullen in Cork. Tomorrow in Moycullen, Fiachra Mulkerrins and Paul Conneely from Moycullen face Conor Walsh and Cian O’Driscoll from Cork in the Minor Doubles and John Ward from Loughrea and Nevan McCartin from Salthill are in the Junior B Doubles Semi-Final against David Walsh and John Hurley from Cork. Morgan Darcy and John Kelehehan from Moycullen are in the Ruby Masters Semi-Final against Paddy Collins and Jim Ryan from Tipperary in Ballina Co Tipperary, Kevin Craddock from Williamstown faces Philip Butler from Waterford in the Intermediate Singles in Dungarvan and another Williamstown pair in Jimmy Connaughton and Martin Ward are in Cork where they take on the home pairing of John Herlihy and John Hedigan in the Emerald Masters A Semi-Final. On Sunday, Diarmuid Mulkerrins from Moycullen and Cian O’Conghaile from Micheal Breathnach travel to Tipperary to take on Jerome Cahill and James Prentice in the U21 Doubles Semi-Final.

At Juvenile level, two Galway handballers hoping to claim an All-Ireland title next Sunday in Lahorna, Co Tipperary. Sadhbh Ní Fhlaithearta of Micheál Breathnach takes on Louise McGinnity of Monaghan in the Girls U15 Singles Final and Mikey Kelly of Abbeyknockmoy faces Sean Callan of Monaghan in the Boys U14 Singles Final.

60×30 Doubles All-Ireland Semi-Finals

Saturday 13th October

Moycullen, Galway

Minor Doubles: Fiachra Mulkerrins/Paul Conneeley(Moycullen) v Conor Walsh/Cian O’Driscoll (Cork)

Junior “B” Doubles: John Ward (Loughrea)/Nevan McCartan (Salthill) v David Walsh/John Hurley (Cork)

Ballina, Tipperary

Ruby Masters Doubles: Paddy Collins/Jim Ryan (Tipperary) v Morgan Darcy/John Kelehan (Moycullen)

Dungarvan, Waterford

Intermediate Singles: Philip Butler (Waterford) v Kevin Craddock (Williamstown)

Cullen, Cork

Emerald Masters “A” Doubles: John Herlihy/John Hedigan (Cork) v Jimmy Connaughton/Martin Ward (Williamstown)

Sunday 14th October

Cashel, Tipperary

U21 Doubles: Jerome Cahill/James Prentice (Tipperary) v Diarmuid Mulkerrins (Moycullen)/Cian Ó Conghaile (MicheálBreathnachs)

Bye to All-Ireland Finals

Willie Corcoran/Mike Shaughnessy (Salthill)

All-Ireland 60×30 Juvenile Finals

Sunday 14th October

Lahorna, Tipperary

Girls U15 Singles:SadhbhNíFhlaithearta (MicheálBreathnachs) v Louise McGinnity (Monaghan)

Boys U14 Singles:Mikey Kelly (Abbeyknockmoy) v Sean Callan (Monaghan)

U14-16 blitz – Saturday 13th October @ 9:30am

Round 1 will take place in the two alleys of Moycullen and one alley in MicheálBreathnachs. We thank the clubs for offering to host this. This age division will be split into three groups and each player will get two games on the day.

Note the start time is 9:30am as Moycullen are hosting 60×30 games at 1pm so court 2 will stop play at 12:30pm if not already finished. MichealBreathnachs will start at 10am.

Please note: Due to storm warnings please advise all players to check Facebook on Friday night for any updates re travelling.