Ronan Lardner

More than half a million euro for heritage facilities on Aran Islands

By GBFM News
April 9, 2018

Time posted: 9:23 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom: More than half a million euro is to be invested in a visitor facility on the Aran Islands.

Junior Minister and Galway West T.D. Seán Kyne has confirmed funds of 600 thousand euro for the Visitor Centre at Dun Aengus on Inis Mór.

The money will be used for a major upgrade of Dun Aengus Visitor Centre and the introduction of interpretative information at other key OPW sites on Inis Mór.

It is hoped that improving the visitor experience will generate three quarters of a million euro in additional visitor spend on Inis Mór each year.

The funding is part of a 4 million euro investment by Fáilte Ireland and the Office of Public Works in key heritage and tourism sites along the Wild Atlantic Way.

Other sites to benefit are Blasket Island Visitor Centre in Kerry, Céide Fields in Mayo, and Carrowmore in Sligo.

Orla Carroll from Failte Ireland says the sites are huge assets to the country.

 

