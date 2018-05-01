GUI publish selection criteria for boys team and coaching panels

The Golfing Union of Ireland have announced details of their selection criteria for the Boys Home Internationals and the GUI Coaching Panels.

The top three players on the Bridgestone Boys International Order of Merit* and the top three players on the Boys Domestic Order of Merit* (Tom Montgomery Award) earn automatic selection on the Ireland team for this year’s Boys Home Internationals. Five more players will be chosen by the selection committee for the 11-member team.

Details of the selection criteria for GUI Coaching Panels have also been published. This comprehensive document covers the 2018/19 coaching season and sets out standards and expectations for regional, provincial and national panels.

Earlier this year the GUI introduced senior selection criteria for the first time and this latest development marks the next step in streamlining the GUI’s High Performance Programme.

Alasdair Gibson, Captain of the Ireland Boys Team said: “The intention is to make the process more transparent and to give the players the opportunity to qualify for places automatically. The process will be reviewed at the end of the playing season and it would be our aspiration to include the European team selection in 2019.”

The introduction of selection criteria is a new departure for the GUI and forms part of the Union’s strategic move to a more open and transparent culture. The selection criteria documents, as well as information about the GUI High Performance Programme, can be viewed on Golfnet at: https://www.golfnet.ie/guihp .

*Note: Should a player be unavailable for the Boys Home Internationals or meet more than one of the automatic selection criteria, the selection will not be transferrable and will instead become a Selection Committee Pick. For example, if one of the top 3 players on the Tom Montgomery Order of Merit is also in the top 3 on the Boys International Order of Merit at the time of selection, the automatic pick will not move down to the player placed fourth on either Order of Merit and will instead revert to the Selection Committee.