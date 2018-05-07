GUI exclusive endorsement for BookGolf365

The Golfing Union of Ireland is endorsing the exciting new tee time booking management system developed by BookGolf365 Limited.

The Golfing Union of Ireland today announced its exclusive endorsement of a new innovative tee time booking management system for golf clubs developed by BookGolf365, which will be branded Golfnet in Ireland. Inspired by the ideas of company founder and European Tour winner Peter Lawrie, the system has been designed by golf industry professionals to best serve golfers, their Clubs and golf in Ireland.

In reaching its decision Pat Finn, CEO of the GUI said: “The Golfing Union of Ireland recognised that action was needed to provide an alternative to the existing barter system and develop an alternative tee time booking management system. Working with BookGolf365 has enabled us to offer something that’s very valuable for our clubs. Tee time booking software is now an essential part of the day-to-day running of every club. BookGolf365 is an excellent product. It is sophisticated and yet simple to use. We would encourage all member Clubs to investigate this new software”

The Union entered discussions with BookGolf365 in 2016 amid concerns among member clubs about bartering green fees in return for tee time booking software. By addressing this issue the software will be mutually beneficial to clubs, golfers and the game of golf itself.

The arrival of BookGolf365 into the market now provides clubs with a clear alternative to the barter model of trading rounds (green fees) in return for use of tee time booking software. Working in consultation with the GUI and its member clubs, BookGolf365 has developed a product that meets the demands of all stakeholders in golf, allows Clubs to maximise their green fee revenue and take back control of their green fee pricing.

Key features of BookGolf365 include:

Enhanced back office reports for Club Managers and officials

Easy to use booking process for Members

Free Mobile Apps for IOS and Android Smart Phones

Free Push Messaging and Email Service

No More Barter rounds

Dynamic Pricing module

Data Analytics powered by IBM Watson Technology

Peter Lawrie said: “I am delighted that the GUI has given such a strong endorsement to BookGolf365. The team at BookGolf365 have already enabled a number of Clubs to “go live” with our software and are looking forward to working closely with more golf clubs in Ireland. The feedback from our existing customers has been very encouraging and we are excited to be in a position to support and give back to Irish golf.”

If your club would like to find out more about the BookGolf365 tee time booking engine, log on to BookGolf365.ie, email at [email protected] or call on 01 9685685.