GUI announces next three Irish Amateur Open venues

The Golfing Union of Ireland have confirmed Co Sligo Golf Club as the venue of the Irish Amateur Open for one year in 2019.

Ireland’s premier amateur golf tournament will stay on the west coast for three years in total with Galway Golf Club playing host in 2020 and 2021 as the event moves to an August date.

In 2022 the championship moves east to The Island Golf Club in Dublin.

“We’re pleased to be in a position to confirm the next three venues for our flagship championship,” said Mark Wehrly, Championships Manager of the GUI. “Bringing the event to such a classic championship venue as County Sligo – with all its recent improvements – will be very exciting in 2019.”

Next year’s championship runs from 16-19 May and coincides with the 125th anniversary of Co Sligo Golf Club. It will be the club’s first time to host the championship since 1950.

In 2020 the championship moves to a later date in the fixtures calendar. The GUI have entered into a two-year trial period with their counterparts in England, Scotland and Wales. This arrangement will enable the Irish Amateur Open to be played in August and facilitate the staging of the championship at a parkland course for the first time in 15 years.

“Galway will be an excellent venue for the championship in 2020 and 2021 and the club are so enthusiastic about the event. A lot of hard work is already underway even at this early stage. It will be a memorable experience for all concerned,” said Mark Wehrly.

“Heading back east to The Island in 2022 will be great for the event too, as the venue has proven really popular with players in the past and has a proven track record for hosting top-class professional and amateur events,” said Mark Wehrly.

The Flogas Irish Amateur Open Championship dates back to 1892 when it was first contested at Royal Portrush. After a 35-year hiatus, the championship was revived in 1995 when Stackstown’s Padraig Harrington was victorious at Fota Island.

Since then the championship has been played at five different venues and was last played at a parkland course in 2005 at Carton House (O’Meara). In recent years the championship has had two extended runs at Royal Dublin from 1998-2003 and 2007-2016.

Royal County Down hosted last year’s championship, which was won by Peter O’Keeffe from Douglas. The world renowned links will stage the championship again next month, from 17-20 May and is a major event in the Bridgestone Order of Merit.

FLOGAS IRISH AMATEUR OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP 2019-2022

16-19 May, 2019: Co Sligo GC

13-16 August, 2020: Galway GC

12-15 August, 2021: Galway GC

Date TBC, 2022: The Island GC