GUI announce qualification system for Youth Olympic Games

The Golfing Union of Ireland are running a qualification series to decide Ireland’s representative at this year’s Youth Olympic Games.
Players can earn points at five events during the first half of the season. The leading scorer wins a ticket to the Games, which take place in Buenos Aires, Argentina from 6-18 October. Players born between 1 January 2000 and 31 December 2003 are eligible to compete.
The race for that place in Argentina begins at the Connacht Boys Amateur Open (4-6 April, Belmullet) and the leading player will be confirmed following the conclusion of the Leinster Boys Amateur Open (3-5 July, The Heritage). Players gain points based on their finishing position at each event. The other counting events are: Flogas Irish Amateur Open (17-20 May, Royal County Down); East of Ireland Amateur Open (2-4 June, Co Louth); and Irish Boys Amateur Open (26-29 June, Belvoir Park).
GUI Qualification System for 2018 Youth Olympic Games
Tournaments:
- Connacht U18 Boys Amateur Open Championship (4-6 April 2018)
- Flogas Irish Amateur Open Championship (17-20 May 2018)
- East of Ireland Amateur Open Championship (2-4 June 2018)
- Irish U18 Boys Amateur Open Championship (26-29 June 2018)
- Leinster U18 Boys Amateur Open Championship (3-5 July 2018)
|Leading eligible player
|100
|2nd
|75
|3rd
|65
|4th
|60
|5th
|55
|6th
|50
|7th
|45
|8th
|40
|9th
|35
|10th
|30
|11th
|25
|12th
|20
|13th
|19
|14th
|18
|15th
|17
|16th
|16
Notes:
- Points will be awarded to the top-16 eligible players in each of the above in the manner prescribed above.
- Should 16 players fail to make the cut in any tournament, points will still be awarded to the top-16 eligible players based on their finishing position after two rounds.
- Where two players tie for the same position, they will share the points allocated – e.g. players tied for second and third places as relevant to this Qualification System will receive 70 points each.
- Where the points to be shared are indivisible, the number points will be rounded up – e.g. players tied for first and second places as relevant to the system will receive 88 points each.
- If two or more players tie for first position on the final Order of Merit, the Winner shall be decided in the following sequence:
If one player is:
- a) the Irish U18 Boys Amateur Open Champion, or if not
- b) the winner of two of the Provincial Championships, or if not
- c) the winner of one of the Provincial Championships.
- Should there still be a tie for 1st position following the above then the player gaining the most points in the Irish U18 Boys Amateur Open Championship shall be the Winner.
- Should there still be a tie for 1st position following the above then the player gaining the most points in the Leinster U18 Boys Amateur Open Championship shall be the Winner.
- Should there still be a tie for 1st position following the above then the player gaining the most points in the Connacht U18 Boys Amateur Open Championship shall be the Winner.