GUI announce qualification system for Youth Olympic Games

The Golfing Union of Ireland are running a qualification series to decide Ireland’s representative at this year’s Youth Olympic Games.

Players can earn points at five events during the first half of the season. The leading scorer wins a ticket to the Games, which take place in Buenos Aires, Argentina from 6-18 October. Players born between 1 January 2000 and 31 December 2003 are eligible to compete.

The race for that place in Argentina begins at the Connacht Boys Amateur Open (4-6 April, Belmullet) and the leading player will be confirmed following the conclusion of the Leinster Boys Amateur Open (3-5 July, The Heritage). Players gain points based on their finishing position at each event. The other counting events are: Flogas Irish Amateur Open (17-20 May, Royal County Down); East of Ireland Amateur Open (2-4 June, Co Louth); and Irish Boys Amateur Open (26-29 June, Belvoir Park).

GUI Qualification System for 2018 Youth Olympic Games

Tournaments:

Connacht U18 Boys Amateur Open Championship (4-6 April 2018)

Flogas Irish Amateur Open Championship (17-20 May 2018)

East of Ireland Amateur Open Championship (2-4 June 2018)

Irish U18 Boys Amateur Open Championship (26-29 June 2018)

Leinster U18 Boys Amateur Open Championship (3-5 July 2018)

Leading eligible player 100 2nd 75 3rd 65 4th 60 5th 55 6th 50 7th 45 8th 40 9th 35 10th 30 11th 25 12th 20 13th 19 14th 18 15th 17 16th 16

Notes:

Points will be awarded to the top-16 eligible players in each of the above in the manner prescribed above.

Should 16 players fail to make the cut in any tournament, points will still be awarded to the top-16 eligible players based on their finishing position after two rounds.

Where two players tie for the same position, they will share the points allocated – e.g. players tied for second and third places as relevant to this Qualification System will receive 70 points each.

Where the points to be shared are indivisible, the number points will be rounded up – e.g. players tied for first and second places as relevant to the system will receive 88 points each.

If two or more players tie for first position on the final Order of Merit, the Winner shall be decided in the following sequence:

If one player is:

a) the Irish U18 Boys Amateur Open Champion, or if not b) the winner of two of the Provincial Championships, or if not c) the winner of one of the Provincial Championships.

Should there still be a tie for 1 st position following the above then the player gaining the most points in the Irish U18 Boys Amateur Open Championship shall be the Winner. Should there still be a tie for 1 st position following the above then the player gaining the most points in the Leinster U18 Boys Amateur Open Championship shall be the Winner. Should there still be a tie for 1 st position following the above then the player gaining the most points in the Connacht U18 Boys Amateur Open Championship shall be the Winner.

