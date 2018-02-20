Growing concern about lack of English language motorway signage for Claregalway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county council has been lambasted about the lack of signage on the motorway indicating the exit for Claregalway.

Claregalway is in a gaeltacht area, therefore the place name must be indicated in Irish on road signage.

However local councillors argue that many people don’t know that Baile Chláir means Claregalway and therefore are missing the exit for the area.

Local TDs have been called on to lobby Transport Infrastructure Ireland to allow the english version of Claregalway appear on motorway signage.

At a meeting of the Athenry/Oranmore Municipal District, Councillor Frank Kearney said it’s ‘appalling’ if the county council signed off on such signage and was complicit in it only having the Irish placename for Claregalway.

He wants the council to make a submission to Minister of State for the Gaeltact, Joe McHugh again, imploring him to allow English language signage be erected.

Cllr. Kearney said if something isn’t done, locals will have to go out themselves and erect temporary signs.

The Fine Gael councillor also raised concern that towns and villages along the N63 have been completely ignored in terms of signage off the new M17-M18 motorway.

Roscommon is the only town on the N63 mentioned with places such as Mountbellew, Moylough, Abbeyknockmoy and Turloughmore left out.