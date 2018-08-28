Gritty Galway grind out Fred Daly Trophy Win in Connacht

Galway and Athenry have become very accustomed to battling it out for provincial underage titles in Connacht over the last few years and this past weekend they played out a classic over two legs in the Fred Daly Trophy Final.

Both teams are star studded with Championship Winners, Inter Provincials and Internationals so those fortunate enough to support both teams over the two games were treated to outstanding golf.

The first leg was in Salthill on Saturday and it was advantage Galway after they took the top three matches quite emphatically before a late rally secured two precious match points for Athenry.

On Sunday Athenry knew they faced an uphill task and the outcome would very much hinge on their top two overturning their heavy defeats on Saturday. What was to unfold in those two games was indeed dramatic but after two intense games of tremendous quality – Luke O’Neill (Galway) beat David Kitt (Athenry) on the 19th whilst Liam Nolan (Galway lost to Allan Hill (Athenry) on the 20th.

This left the tie 4-3 overall in Galway’s favour, Galway got match point five in game 3 just as Athenry got their fourth in game 5, with Gavan Keogh (Galway) beating Darren Leufer (Athenry) on the 18th by 1 Hole and James O’Connor (Athenry) beating Harry Colbert (Galway) 3/2.

Then to add to what had already been a pulsating final the remaining match headed down the 19th and much to joy of a large galway support, Sean Nohilly delivered the win when he beat Cillian Lawless (Athenry) avenging his defeat to the same player the day previous.

Galway shall now go on to represent Connacht Golf in late September in Tramore in the National Finals.

Results

Final – 1st Leg:

Galway beat Athenry 3/2

(Galway names first)

Luke O’Neill (+2) beat David Kitt (+2) 6/4

Liam Nolan (+1) beat Allan Hill (+1) 5/3

Gavan Keogh (4) beat Darren Leufer (0) 3/2

Sean Nohilly (4) lost to Cillian Lawless (2) 3/2

Harry Colbert (8) lost to James O’Connor (4) 1 Hole

Final – 2nd Leg:

Athenry lost to Galway 3/2

(Athenry names first)

David Kitt (+2) lost to Luke O’ Neill (+2) 19th

Allan Hill (+1) beat Liam Nolan (+2) 20th

Darren Leufer (0) lost to Gavan Keogh (4) 1 up

Cillian Lawless (2) lost to Sean Nohilly (4) 19th

James O’Connor (4) beat Harry Colbert (8) 3/2

Overall Result: Galway beat Athenry 6/4