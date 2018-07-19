15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

GRETB to recruit 28 teachers for upcoming school term

By GBFM News
July 19, 2018

Time posted: 1:24 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 28 teaching positions are to be offered at Galway Roscommon Education and Training Board schools for the upcoming term.

This includes seven teaching positions across the three Aran Islands, the largest number of vacancies ever advertised in a single recruitment round across the three Aran Islands.

The closing date for all applications is next Wednesday (July 25th).

There are 17 GRETB schools across Galway city and county with three in Roscommon.

For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 2…

Galway Bay FM News Desk
