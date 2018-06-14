GRETB suggests Galway’s newest secondary school should be located in Briarhill/Coolagh area

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway Roscommon Education and Training Board is suggesting that Galway’s newest secondary school be located in the Briarhill/Coolagh area.

The group has applied for patronage of the new school which the Department of Education says will be located in the city or Oranmore.

The GRETB is hoping to establish a 1000-pupil community school comprising an English speaking school with aonad lán-Gaelige attached.

The training body is proposing that Coláiste Chúil Each be established between Galway city east and Oranmore West – in the Briarhill/Coolagh area.

Educate Together is also planning to apply to the Department of Education to run the proposed new school.

GRETB’s Director of Schools Tomás Mac Pháidín says the area they’re suggesting as a location is an area of significant projected population growth, and is already home to three large gaelscoileanna.