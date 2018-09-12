Green party to host city meeting on impact of plastic waste in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting on the impact of plastic pollution in Galway will be hosted by the Green Party in city tomorrow.

Green Party leader, Deputy Eamon Ryan and Galway West party candidate Pauline O’Reilly will host a discussion on how the issue is affecting Galway communities along with outlining possible ways in which the government can tackle the problem.

The event will also feature a talk on micro plastics in the ocean by marine scientist Alina Wieczorek.

The event called ‘Drastic Plastic’ will be held at the Kitchen in Galway City Museum tomorrow from 6.