Green Party calls for investigation by minister amid concerns about fraudulent submissions to Supermac’s Ennis plans

By GBFM News
August 27, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Green Party is calling for an investigation into a planning application to build a service station on the Galway-Limerick motorway.

At least 40 of the 180 letters professing support for the Supermacs’ plan for the service station near Ennis have allegedly been forged.

The Green Party is calling on the Minister for Environment, Denis Naughten, and the Data Protection Commissioner, Helen Dixon to launch an investigation into the application.

 

