Green Party bill aims to tackle Galway vacant houses figure

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Green Party is launching a new bill which aims to tackle vacancy and dereliction in Galway’s housing stocks.

There are over 9,600 vacant houses across the city and county – 12% of the total housing stock.

The Green Party says this represents 27 empty homes for every one person in emergency accommodation.

Green Party representative for Galway West, Pauline O’Reilly, says the Living Cities Bill aims to bring life back into towns across Galway.

Meanwhile, a city councillor says the law needs to be changed to give local authorities more powers when it comes to derelict houses.

Councillor Noel Larkin says the current system is too slow.