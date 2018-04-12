15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Green light for redevelopment of filling station and shop in Athenry

By GBFM News
April 12, 2018

Time posted: 11:13 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County planners have given the green light for the redevelopment of a filling station and shop in Athenry.

Jarlath Cloonan has been given the go ahead to demolish an existing single storey shop at Knockaunglass and change a furniture shop into a retail store with deli.

The existing forecourt canopy will be extended and two new pump islands added.

Thirteen conditions have been attached to the grant of permission, including a stipulation that the developer pay over 10,000 euro in development contributions.

