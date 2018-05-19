Green light for new retail space at Briarhill

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The green light has been given for the change of use of a vacant childcare facility in Briarhill, to retail space.

Liam Mulryan has been granted planning permission for the change use of Unit 9 Briarhill shopping Centre, with five conditions attached.As part of the application a childcare facility capacity survey was carried out for the area.

It showed that many childcare facilities and creches in the vicinity had vacancies.

The city council has granted permission to change the designated use of the unit from childcare to retail.

One condition states that no shutters, canopies or projecting signs are allowed at the premises without further permission.