Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been approved for a new mixed-use development in Ballyquirk West in Moycullen.

The development led by Cyril Kelly will involve 35 units.

The development is broken down into a mixture of two-bed, three-bed and four-bed homes.

It will also include a mix of one-bed and two-bed apartments as well as four commercial or office units.

County planners have attached 20 conditions to their grant of approval.

