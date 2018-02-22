15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Government urged to direct investment to idle IDA lands in Galway

By GBFM News
February 22, 2018

Time posted: 5:05 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Government is being urged to direct multi-national investment to IDA sites lying idle across Galway.

Fianna Fáil Deputy Eugene Murphy says there are currently over 171 hectares of unoccupied IDA lands across the county.

He says nationwide, two thirds of such lands are idle – many of them in counties with high unemployment rates and few job opportunities.

The Galway-Roscommon Deputy says rural Ireland is ‘being fed scraps’ and greater effort is required to bring investment outside of Dublin.

Deputy Murphy says the Government needs to work with IDA Ireland to fill vacant sites in more rural areas.

