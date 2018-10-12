15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

News Break

News Break

Government to release first major funding allocation to Galway 2020

By GBFM News
October 12, 2018

Time posted: 10:26 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Government has committed its first major allocation to the Galway 2020 Capital of Culture project.

Culture Minister Josepha Madigan has confirmed €6m is to be released to the programme.

 

 

During the annoucement, Minister Madigan said a performance delivery agreement will be set up in the coming weeks – citing the importance that spending is accounted for and value for money is achieved.

According to the Irish Times, she further expressed hope an artistic director will be appointed to the 2020 project in the near future.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway Footballers To Be Honoured In London This December
Handballers In All-Ireland 60 x 30 Semi-Finals And Finals This Weekend
October 12, 2018
First sod turned on €20m Clarin College in Athenry
October 12, 2018
Director of Aer Arann ‘happy’ to sell airline and airport to the Government
October 12, 2018
Galway-Roscommon T.D Denis Naughten says he accepts resignation is part of ‘cut and thrust’ of politics

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 12, 2018
Academy players Fitzgerald and De Buitléar named in Connacht squad to face Bordeaux
October 12, 2018
Handballers In All-Ireland 60 x 30 Semi-Finals And Finals This Weekend
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK