Government to release first major funding allocation to Galway 2020

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Government has committed its first major allocation to the Galway 2020 Capital of Culture project.

Culture Minister Josepha Madigan has confirmed €6m is to be released to the programme.

During the annoucement, Minister Madigan said a performance delivery agreement will be set up in the coming weeks – citing the importance that spending is accounted for and value for money is achieved.

According to the Irish Times, she further expressed hope an artistic director will be appointed to the 2020 project in the near future.