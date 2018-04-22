15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Big Band Show

The Big Band Show

Government slammed over decade long delay on new Galway to Rossaveal road

By GBFM News
April 22, 2018

Time posted: 10:10 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A decade long delay in progressing a badly needed new Galway to Rossaveal Road shows the Government’s total lack of interest in the west.

That’s according to Galway West Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv, who says after 12 years of planning, the project continues to languish in uncertainty.

He says six potential corridors for a new R336 road were identified over 8 years ago but a preferred route has still not been chosen.

The Fianna Fail Deputy says the current road is totally inadequate and severely hampering development in Connemara.

For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 11…

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Death Notices Sunday 22nd April, 2018
April 21, 2018
Residents concerns over plans for lighting at Loughrea lake
April 21, 2018
Concerns over dog fouling epidemic in county towns
April 21, 2018
Councillors to step up bid for bilingual signage for Claregalway

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
April 20, 2018
Rowing Ireland Heavyweight Development Programme and Castleconnell Boat Club to Benefit from The Ireland Funds Donation
April 20, 2018
Senior And Intermediate Hurling Championships Resumes This Weekend
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK