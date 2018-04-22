Government slammed over decade long delay on new Galway to Rossaveal road

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A decade long delay in progressing a badly needed new Galway to Rossaveal Road shows the Government’s total lack of interest in the west.

That’s according to Galway West Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv, who says after 12 years of planning, the project continues to languish in uncertainty.

He says six potential corridors for a new R336 road were identified over 8 years ago but a preferred route has still not been chosen.

The Fianna Fail Deputy says the current road is totally inadequate and severely hampering development in Connemara.

For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 11…