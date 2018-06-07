15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Government pushes ahead with plans to merge city and county councils

By GBFM News
June 7, 2018

Time posted: 8:21 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The government is to push ahead with plans to merge Galway City and County Councils.

Minister for Local Government, John Paul Phelan presented a report on Local Government structures in Galway and Cork to government.

The report endorses the proposal to merge the local authorities in Galway.

The report presented by Minister Phelan supports the recommendations of the Galway Expert Advisory Group for the amalgamation of Galway City and County Councils.

The report recommends that the 2019 local elections should be held to the two local authorities as currently constituted, but the amalgamation should happen no later than 2021.

The members elected in 2019 to both local authorities should combine to form the membership of the unified council.

More at 9

