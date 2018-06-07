Government publishes plan to attract data centres to the regions

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Government has published a policy statement outlining Ireland’s commitment to taking a plan-led approach to the development of data centres.

The publication comes a month after Apple announced that it would not proceed with its planned data centre in Athenry

Apple’s decision, which came as a blow to the local community, came about after delays in the planning approval process.

The new policy statement was prepared by the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation, in conjunction with other relevant government departments

The Framework has been pursued as part of objectives for wider economic growth and regional development.