Government publishes Bill to implement the amalgamation of Galway councils

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Government has published a Bill to implement the amalgamation of Galway City and County Councils by 2021.

This follows recommendations from the Expert Advisory Group on Local Government arrangements to merge both councils.

It’s understood the first step will be the appointment of a single Chief Executive who will implement administrative integration through executive functions under the Local Government Acts.

However, Galway East TD Sean Canney says the issue of under funding for Galway County Council needs to be tackled if the proposed amalgamation is to be successful.

Deputy Canney argues that the Advisory group’s recommendations should be implemented to provide certainty to both councils.