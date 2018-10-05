15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Government Ministers confident Galway 2020 issues can be overcome

By GBFM News
October 5, 2018

Time posted: 8:13 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Government Ministers are expressing confidence that the troubled Galway 2020 project can be turned around.

Arts organisations involved in Galway 2020 will hold a crisis meeting with local authority officials today.

It follows major budget cuts to projects in the European Capital of Culture programme.

The cuts have already led to Druid Theatre company shelving one of 2020’s flagship productions.

The project has already seen the replacement of the artistic director and CEO, due to resignations including the resignation of former EU Commissioner Maire Geoghegan-Quinn.

It’s understood Ms. Geoghegan Quinn stepped down as she felt she would not be available to attend all board meetings as she is often out of the country.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring says the Galway 2020 board has the full confidence of the Culture Minister Josepha Madigan.

 

Photo – Josepha Madigan Twitter

