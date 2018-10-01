15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Ronan Lardner

Government announces change of date for Galway Mayoral plebiscite

By GBFM News
October 1, 2018

Time posted: 10:17 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Government has announced a change of date for the Galway plebiscite which will ask the people of the county if they want a directly elected Mayor.

Galway will decide on the issue in 2021 after the city and county councils complete their merger.

The vote for Cork, Limerick and Waterford will take place earlier in May next year to coincide with local elections.

A Citizens Assembly will discuss the possible implications for Dublin next year.

Critics have questioned the move stating details about what powers and finances the Mayor will have are as yet unclear.

Public affairs advisor John Mooney says the proposal will not fix the issues in the political system.

He says government needs to hand over real power to local authorities – but this is not the way to do it.

For more on this story tune in at 11…

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Death Notices Monday 1st October, 2018
Weekend Basketball Results
October 1, 2018
Legionella bacteria confirmed in water dispeners at UHG
October 1, 2018
More than 600 patients on trolleys at UHG during September
October 1, 2018
AGM of group seeking city community centre to take place tomorrow

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 1, 2018
Two Galway players hoping to make TG4 ‘Underdogs’ squad
October 1, 2018
Galway Athletics report
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK