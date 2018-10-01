Government announces change of date for Galway Mayoral plebiscite

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Government has announced a change of date for the Galway plebiscite which will ask the people of the county if they want a directly elected Mayor.

Galway will decide on the issue in 2021 after the city and county councils complete their merger.

The vote for Cork, Limerick and Waterford will take place earlier in May next year to coincide with local elections.

A Citizens Assembly will discuss the possible implications for Dublin next year.

Critics have questioned the move stating details about what powers and finances the Mayor will have are as yet unclear.

Public affairs advisor John Mooney says the proposal will not fix the issues in the political system.

He says government needs to hand over real power to local authorities – but this is not the way to do it.

