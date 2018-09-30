15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Late Night Country

Late Night Country

Government agrees to ask Galway voters if they want directly elected mayor

By GBFM News
September 30, 2018

Time posted: 5:15 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Government has agreed that the people of Galway are to be asked if they want a directly elected mayor to represent the county.

The vote will be held in May to coincide with local elections – and will take place in relation to Galway, Cork, Limerick and Waterford.

However, the move will not come into effect for Galway until after the merger of the city and county councils in 2021.

The plans have been announced today by Junior Minister for Local Government, John Paul Phelan.

Further details on what powers will be given to executive mayors – as well as on what questions will be put to the electorate next year – are to be brought to Government in the coming months.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Dunmore to Tuam Road to reopen following serious crash
Moycullen comes out on top in big Galway derby
September 30, 2018
Dunmore to Tuam Road to reopen following serious crash
September 30, 2018
IFA to host regional suckler cow and beef market meeting in Ballinasloe
September 30, 2018
Dunmore to Tuam Road remains closed following serious crash

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 30, 2018
Galway GAA Gaelic Football Results
September 30, 2018
Moycullen comes out on top in big Galway derby
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK