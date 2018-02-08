Gort school sweeps board at national fitness challenge awards

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A school in Gort has swept the board in a major national fitness challenge – taking home three top prizes.

Students from Gort Community School were among 30,000 pupils nationwide who took part in the 2017 Irish Life Health Schools Fitness Challenge.

They’re now been awarded the prestigious titles of Ireland’s Fittest School, Fittest Mixed School and Most Improved School.

The results are based on a six week period, during which students seek to raise their fitness levels through a range of activities and initiatives.

Students at Gort Community School rose to the challenge by taking part in activities including marathons, martial arts, fun runs and hikes in The Burren.

PE Teacher Aoife Lynskey says students now have an extra ‘pep in their step’ following the win.

Photo – Irish Life Health