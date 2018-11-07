15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Gort public meeting to discuss future development of town

By GBFM News
November 7, 2018

Time posted: 4:29 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A special meeting will take place in Gort this weekend to discuss development opportunities for the town and its surrounds.

The event – entitled ‘Walk & Talk the Town’ – is organised by the Burren Lowlands Group in association with local community groups.

It’ll involve a walk around the town to visit specific sites with potential for development, followed by an interactive meeting in the town hall.

Key topics will include the development of a river walk in Gort, use of public amenities and spaces and the use and repair of buildings in the town.

The public event will get underway at the Town Hall in Gort on Saturday afternoon at 2 o’ clock.

