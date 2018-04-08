15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Gort public meeting to discuss home safety for elderly

By GBFM News
April 8, 2018

Time posted: 4:32 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A special meeting to discuss home safety with an emphasis on the elderly will take place in Gort tomorrow. (9/4)

The event is organised by the Education and Awareness sub committee of the County Joint Policing Committee and Gort Neighbourhood Watch.

It’ll include a presentation by members of An Garda Siochana and Superintendent Sean Glynn will be in attendance.

The public meeting will take place at Sullivan’s Hotel in Gort tomorrow evening at 8.

Councillor Joe Byrne says it’s vital that communities assist their elderly neighbours.

