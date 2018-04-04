15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Gort primary school principal becomes president of national teachers’ organisation

By GBFM News
April 4, 2018

Time posted: 3:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Gort national school principal has been selected as the new president of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation.

Joe Killeen is from Corofin, Co Clare and began his teaching career in Strokestown, Co Roscommon.
Since 1987 he has been principal of Lough Cutra NS in Gort.

Joe became Gort Branch Secretary in 1987 and represented Gort INTO Branch and District 6 of the INTO (Galway/Roscommon) for over 20 years.

He has held the post of vice president of the INTO for the last 12 months.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
