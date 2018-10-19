15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

GOLF: Irish Intervarsity Championship Results – Ronan Mullarney Finishes Second

October 19, 2018

Ronan Mullarney from Galway Golf Club finished second at the Irish Varsities this afternoon in Rosapenna as the conditions took their toll. Mullarney finished with a 74 to end up on +5, just one shot off the winner James McVicker with Eoin Murphy also in joint second after an amazing 67. Calum Spicer who was the joint leader with Mullarney going into today’s final round finished with a 91 to finish up on +22.

Irish Intervarsity Championship

Rosapenna (Old Tom Morris)

Results – Male

217 J McVicker (Ulster University) 73, 74, 70

218 E Murphy (Dundalk IT) 73, 78, 67; R Mullarney (Maynooth University) 72, 72, 74

220 J Hood (Maynooth University) 75, 75, 70; J Knipe (Ulster University) 74, 77, 69

222 E Collins (Dublin City University) 72, 75, 75

224 R Steedman (Maynooth University) 79, 71, 74

225 A Hickey (Maynooth University) 79, 75, 71; T Ford (Maynooth University) 72, 81, 72

226 D Brady (Maynooth University) 81, 71, 74

228 J Mackin (Dundalk IT) 75, 75, 78

229 E Griffin (Maynooth University) 79, 70, 80; J McCarthy (University College Dublin) 76, 76, 77; C Ryan (Maynooth University) 73, 80, 76

231 C Roe (University College Dublin) 75, 75, 81; J Quinn (Dublin City University) 72, 79, 80

232 R Abernethy (Maynooth University) 80, 77, 75; C Butler (Maynooth University) 79, 78, 75; H Gillivan (Maynooth University) 79, 77, 76

233 S Clancy (Maynooth University) 79, 78, 76; L Power (Maynooth University) 75, 81, 77

234 O O’Loughlin (Maynooth University) 82, 73, 79; C Byrne (University College Dublin) 80, 75, 79

235 H Bradshaw (Dublin City University) 78, 79, 78; A Cromwell (Ulster University) 72, 85, 78; C Spicer (University College Cork) 72, 72, 91

236 G Ward (Cork IT) 76, 80, 80

239 B Peden (Maynooth University) 80, 74, 85

RTD K O’Meara (University College Dublin) 77, 77

NS J Johnston (Ulster University) 81, 76

 

Results – Female

226 N Ward (Ulster University) 81, 75, 70

231 M Doyle (Maynooth University) 75, 80, 76

245 E Corcoran (Dublin City University) 87, 78, 80

247 R McDonnell (University College Dublin) 80, 88, 79

