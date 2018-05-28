15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Golf club in Renville follows Aran Islands lead in high-end pod accommodation

By GBFM News
May 28, 2018

Time posted: 4:12 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The golf club in Renville in Oranmore is following the Aran Islands lead in providing high-end pod accommodation.

Galway Bay Golf and Country Club Limited has been granted planning permission for 12 stand-alone pods at Rinville on the same site as the clubhouse.

The golf club submitted an application for the pods at Renville as it felt there is a shortage of affordable accommodation along the Wild Atlantic Way between March and October over the past 5 years.

May 28, 2018
May 28, 2018
May 28, 2018
May 28, 2018
May 28, 2018
