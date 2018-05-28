Golf club in Renville follows Aran Islands lead in high-end pod accommodation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The golf club in Renville in Oranmore is following the Aran Islands lead in providing high-end pod accommodation.

Galway Bay Golf and Country Club Limited has been granted planning permission for 12 stand-alone pods at Rinville on the same site as the clubhouse.

The golf club submitted an application for the pods at Renville as it felt there is a shortage of affordable accommodation along the Wild Atlantic Way between March and October over the past 5 years.

