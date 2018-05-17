Godolphin Stud and Stable Staff Awards to be Streamed Live Monday Night

The Irish Godolphin Stud and Stable Staff Awards will be streamed live from Knightsbrook Hotel, Trim, County Meath next Monday night, May 21.

Streaming will begin once the awards ceremony is underway at approximately 9:15pm and can be accessed through www.studandstablestaffawards.ie.

Twenty-four finalists have been shortlisted for eight of the ten award categories, which carry total prize-money of €84,000, an increase of €4,500 from 2017. The finalists were shortlisted from almost 350 nominations received, the highest number of nominations received since Godolphin’s sponsorship of the awards began in 2015.

Editor of the Racing Post in Ireland, Richard Forristal will act as MC on the night and the trophies will be presented by RTÉ GAA analyst and former All-Ireland Meath footballer, Colm O’Rourke.