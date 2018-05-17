15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Godolphin Stud and Stable Staff Awards to be Streamed Live Monday Night

By Sport GBFM
May 17, 2018

Time posted: 4:50 pm

The Irish Godolphin Stud and Stable Staff Awards will be streamed live from Knightsbrook Hotel, Trim, County Meath next Monday night, May 21.

Streaming will begin once the awards ceremony is underway at approximately 9:15pm and can be accessed through www.studandstablestaffawards.ie.

Twenty-four finalists have been shortlisted for eight of the ten award categories, which carry total prize-money of €84,000, an increase of €4,500 from 2017.  The finalists were shortlisted from almost 350 nominations received, the highest number of nominations received since Godolphin’s sponsorship of the awards began in 2015.

Editor of the Racing Post in Ireland, Richard Forristal will act as MC on the night and the trophies will be presented by RTÉ GAA analyst and former All-Ireland Meath footballer, Colm O’Rourke.

 

Awards presented at the Irish Godolphin Stud and Stable Staff Awards Last Year. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie

print
Sport
Irish Secondary Schools ‘Rocketing’ to success as winners of Ireland’s Young Food Entrepreneur competition are announced
May 17, 2018
LGFA Announce List Of Companies Who Will Take Part In 2018 Interfirms Blitz
May 17, 2018
Double Success For Connacht Rugby At Rugby Players Ireland Awards
May 17, 2018
Galway 5-18 Offaly 2-15 – The Commentary

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

May 17, 2018
Irish Secondary Schools ‘Rocketing’ to success as winners of Ireland’s Young Food Entrepreneur competition are announced
May 17, 2018
Plan for Irish language childcare service in Rahoon

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline