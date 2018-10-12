Goals Arrest The Garda Challenge As NUI Galway Record Win In Senior Football League

NUI Galway 3-14 Garda College 0-16

By Michael O Connor NUIGalway GPO

A nervous outing to Templemore ended with a ultimately comfortable seven points win against a competitive home side who gave the visitors much to think about before two goals in as many minutes decided the contest.

Fielding a sizable number of players from last years Sigerson campaign NUIGalway exchanged early blows with the Garda college managed by long time former Clare senior goalkeeper Joe Hayes. Indeed for an early season foray both sides were intent on securing the league points that would defer relegation fears.

A sizable attendance in the Templemore grounds had to wait until the fourth minute for NUIGalway centre forward Owen Gallagher to open the scoring. Kildare’s Jack Robinson added to this opener before Headford’s Enda Tierney (2) and Patrick O Donnell left the winners (0-5) to (0-2) clear as Galway starlet Paul Mannion was impressive for the Garda College.

Aaron Brady in the NUI Galway goal was quick off his line to deny Paul Mannion just before Kevin Quinn was also stopped from hitting the game’s first goal at the other end. Mannion added two scores and with seven minutes left in the first half the sides were level.

Both sides were guilty of errors in front of goal more so Maurice Sheridan’s men. Indeed a scoretaker of renown Sheridan would have worried more for NUIGalway in this aspect as they hit 18 wides over the duration of the outing. Kieran Molloy even though named at 15 was sweeping all over the well prepared Tipperary venue.

Enda Tierney edged his side a point clear before three scores from Garda sent them into the lead. This was as good as it got for the trainee’s as Tierney (2) and Kevin Quinn were on the mark to leave NUI Galway ahead by the odd score in 17 at the interval.

Two early second half scores by Garda left them ahead by the minimum and indeed NUI Galway were under the cosh before Kevin Quinn with two scores and one response from Garda left the sides deadlocked at (0-11) apiece and one feeling the NUI Galway had retaken the initiative in the contest. The result was effectively decided between the 41st and 45th minute with NUI Galway hitting (2-1) opposed to a solitary score from Garda. Patrick O’Donnell and Owen Gallagher were the goalscorers as Jack Robinson added the minor.

The final quarter saw (1-2) more from NUI Galwayy as Garda kept plugging away with Fionan O Laoi the scorer from the penalty sport after he won the free. NUI Galway move onto Round 2 to play IT Sligo at 6pm in IT Sligo next Wednesday evening.

NUI Galway: Aaron Brady, Stephen Brennan, Sean Mulkerrins, Ciaran McCloskey, Patrick O’Donnell (1-1), Ruairi Greene, Nathan Mullen, Cian Darcy, Kevin McDonnell, Donal Shanley, Owen Gallagher (1-1), Enda Tierney (0-4), Jack Robinson(0-4), Kevin Quinn (0-3), Kieran Molloy.

Subs: Fionan O’Laoi (1-1).