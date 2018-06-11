Go ahead for expansion of Ballinasloe cancer support centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – East Galway and Midlands Cancer Support has been given the go ahead to expand its centre in Ballinasloe town.

The charity had applied for permission for a single storey extension at its Brackernagh centre.

It’ll provide two new consulting rooms, a new lobby area and office – while also retaining the change of use of a store building to a gym.

County planners have given the development the green light with 4 conditions attached, including a stipulation that works be carried out between 8am and 7pm Monday to Friday and 9-5 on Saturdays.