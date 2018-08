Galway Bay fm newsroom – A second attempt to open a ‘pop-up’ restaurant in a shipping container in the city centre has been successful.

Earlier this year, Darragh Mullin was refused planning permission by the city council for a restaurant and café at 19 Forster Street.

He appealed this decision to An Bord Pleanála which has now overturned the local authority’s decision.

For more on this story tune in to FYI Galway from 5…