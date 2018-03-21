15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

GMIT to take part in worldwide culinary event

By GBFM News
March 21, 2018

Time posted: 4:15 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The French Ambassador to Ireland, Stéphane Crouzat will attend a special showcase dinner at GMIT tomorrow evening as part of a week long international culinary event.

Students from GMIT’s culinary school will prepare and serve a blend of Franco-Irish food as part of an event featuring over 2,000 chefs worldwide.

The Good France Initiative was launched in 1912 and invites chefs and training institutes from around the world to serve French style dinners blended with local produce.

French Honorary Consul in Galway, Catherine Gagneux says that the event is about celebrating French cuisine at every level.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
March 21, 2018
March 21, 2018
