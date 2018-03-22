GMIT receives national teaching excellence award

Galway Bay fm newsroom – GMIT has received a national award for excellence in teaching at the inaugural DELTA awards.

The Disciplinary Excellence in Learning, Teaching and Assessment awards recognise outstanding commitment by institutions to enriching teaching in their disciplines.

GMITs school of Engineering and Construction were highlighted as an international leader in building information modelling education and campus management.

The award was presented by Minister for Higher Education, Mary Mitchell O’Connor at a ceremony in Dublin last evening.