The launch has taken place in Galway of the CFAI Cup Finals that will be held in Galway on March the 7th and 8th with Mervue United’s home ground at Fahy’s field and Galway United’s home ground Eamon Deacy Park.

In total, five finals will be held over the two days with GMIT currently in with a chance of making two of those finals in Mens and Ladies.

GMIT manager Brian Laffey explained what will happen over those two days to Mike Rafferty.

https://galwaybayfm.ie/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/BRIAN-LAFFEY-AT-CFAI-LAUNCH-FOR-WEBSITE.mp3