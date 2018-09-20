15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

GMIT and NUIG Student Unions lobby city council’s Housing SPC about the accommodation crisis

By GBFM News
September 20, 2018

Time posted: 6:13 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The GMIT and NUIG Student Unions have lobbied the City Council Housing SPC about the accommodation crisis.

The Student Unions met with city councillors to highlight the need for more purpose built student accommodation.

NUI Galway’s Student Union President Megan Reilly says most students are paying between 110 and 130 euro per week on rent in the city.

According to a recent survey conducted by GMIT and NUIG Student Unions, some students are paying figures as high as 250 euro per week for accommodation.

Megan Reilly says many students are also commuting great distances to college and this is having a negative effect on their welfare.

The NUI Galway Student Union President says the next step will be to highlight the issue to national level.

