15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Glenamaddy solar farm developers object to council fees

By GBFM News
March 8, 2018

Time posted: 12:03 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The developers of a planned solar farm in Glenamaddy are objecting to the amount of money that they must to pay to the local authority.

Elgin Energy was granted planning permission for a solar farm with photovoltaic panels on a 9.6 hectare site at Shannagh Beg with 17 conditions attached.

One condition of the planning permission is that Elgin must pay over three quarters of a million euro to the council as part of the Development Contribution Scheme.

In an appeal to An Bord Pleanála, Elgin Energy argues that a Development Contribution Scheme amount of 281 thousand euro is excessive.

The company says the contribution seems to be calculated by the number of units.

However, it argues that the solar panels, which will be mounted on steel frames, don’t constitute ‘floor area’ and are not considered to be buildings.

The company says it therefore believes it’s incorrect to use the anticipated area of the solar panels to calculate the contribution amount.

Elgin also argues that it’s committed to paying for any works required to rectify the condition of the public road which is already covered in a different condition of planning.

An Bord Pleanála is due to make a decision on the condition relating to the construction of a solar farm in Glenamaddy in the summer.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Two students hospitalised following substance related incident at NUI Galway
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Thursday March 8th 2018
March 8, 2018
County council refuses permission for new housing in Moycullen
March 8, 2018
UHG most overcrowded hospital in Ireland today
March 8, 2018
Minister accused of being ‘out of touch’ with Connemara seaweed farmers

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
March 8, 2018
Connacht Schools Cup Final Details Released
March 8, 2018
LGFA and TG4 confirm LIVE Gourmet Food Parlour O’Connor Cup final coverage on YouTube
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK