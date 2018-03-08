Glenamaddy solar farm developers object to council fees

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The developers of a planned solar farm in Glenamaddy are objecting to the amount of money that they must to pay to the local authority.

Elgin Energy was granted planning permission for a solar farm with photovoltaic panels on a 9.6 hectare site at Shannagh Beg with 17 conditions attached.

One condition of the planning permission is that Elgin must pay over three quarters of a million euro to the council as part of the Development Contribution Scheme.

In an appeal to An Bord Pleanála, Elgin Energy argues that a Development Contribution Scheme amount of 281 thousand euro is excessive.

The company says the contribution seems to be calculated by the number of units.

However, it argues that the solar panels, which will be mounted on steel frames, don’t constitute ‘floor area’ and are not considered to be buildings.

The company says it therefore believes it’s incorrect to use the anticipated area of the solar panels to calculate the contribution amount.

Elgin also argues that it’s committed to paying for any works required to rectify the condition of the public road which is already covered in a different condition of planning.

An Bord Pleanála is due to make a decision on the condition relating to the construction of a solar farm in Glenamaddy in the summer.