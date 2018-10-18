Glanmire host Fr Mathews in big Cork clash, while UCD Marian welcome unbeaten Templeogue

All roads lead to the Mardyke Arena UCC in Cork this weekend for a hugely-anticipated Women’s Super League clash between Ambassador UCC Glanmire and their Cork neighbours, Fr Mathews.

Both teams are currently unbeaten in the league following wins over Marble City Hawks and NUIG Mystics in the opening two weekends of action. On top of being a Cork derby though, there’s the added element of intrigue to the fixture as former Glanmire players Grainne Dwyer and Hannah McCarthy will be facing off against their old club for the first time since the move, while it will also be the first time that Grainne and her sister Niamh will combine on court against their former team.

Speaking ahead of the game, Glanmire head coach Mark Scannell said: “We are working hard as a group and we’re making progress working to involve our younger players and our new Americans. It’s game three of a long season that has started well and we’ll do our best to continue to improve.”

Also looking ahead to the clash, James Fleming of Fr Mathews stated: “We are really looking forward to the challenge this weekend. We realise that Glanmire have been the benchmark of women’s basketball over the last few years, we also know that they are favourites to win this game and one of the favourites for the title, but we hope that with the work we have put in over the off season that we will be competitive against them. We are happy with the start to our season and this weekend will tell us where we are as a group. It’s only one more game in a marathon of a season and it’s all about our own performance.”

Elsewhere around the league, both DCU Mercy and Singleton SuperValu Brunell will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they go head-to-head on Sunday in what is set to be a tough clash, while IT Carlow Basketball and NUIG Mystics are each chasing their first win of the season and will face off in Carlow on Saturday. It’s a tough weekend for Marble City Hawks meanwhile, as they face the unbeaten Courtyard Liffey Celtics in Leixlip on Saturday evening before going head-to-head with Pyrobel Killester in Kilkenny on Sunday.

Over in the Men’s Super League meanwhile, and one of the most anticipated clashes of the weekend sees a stand off between UCD Marian and Templeogue when they face off at UCD on Saturday evening. With nothing separating the two sides in recent years, UCD Marian will be hoping that they can bounce back strong after a loss up in Belfast Star last weekend. Templeogue meanwhile, come into the game as the only unbeaten team in the league, having won all of their opening three games.

Looking ahead to the clash, Templeogue’s Mark Keenan stated: “We know UCD are a quality side with great players and we need to start the game a lot better than we have in recent weeks. We must be on our game right from the tip off.”

UCD Marian’s Ioannis Liapakis reflected: “It’s going to be a really difficult game especially after a tough loss in Belfast and the injury of Cameron Smith, who will be out now for at least six weeks. We know that we play against the only unbeaten team in the league and that they have last year’s MVP in Dee Proby, the best Irish post player on the country in Jason Killeen, the most athletic player with Lorcan Murphy, the most experienced point guard in Puff Summers, two deadly three-point shooters with Neil Randolph and Luke Thompson and the only player in the league who can play all five positions with Stephen James – and their monthly budget is equal to our annual budget! So there is no real pressure on us for Saturday’s game according to the above facts. Templeogue has to deal with the “must” win, while we must do our best to prepare for the game and try to bounce back after last week’s poor performance.”

Elsewhere, Belfast Star are hoping to capitalise on two big home wins in recent weeks when they travel down to Joey Boylan’s charges at DCU Saints on Saturday evening. Two big clashes await Kerry basketball fans meanwhile, as both Kerry Super League teams are at home this weekend, with a massive clash in Tralee pitting Garvey’s Tralee Warriors against Griffith College Swords Thunder, while Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin welcome Pyrobel Killester.

C and S Neptune are also back at home after two weekends on the road and they welcome Moycullen to Neptune Stadium, while fellow Cork team, UCC Demons will host Maree on Sunday as part of a double header with the Glanmire and Fr Mathews Women’s Super League clash.

Saturday 20th October 2018

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

UCD Marian v Templeogue, UCD Sports Centre, Belfield, 19:00;

CandS Neptune v Moycullen, Neptune Stadium, 19:00;

DCU Saints v Belfast Star, DCU Complex, 19:00;

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin v Pyrobel Killester, Killorglin Sports Centre, 19:15;

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v Griffith College Swords Thunder, Tralee Sports Complex, 19:30;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

IT Carlow Basketball v NUIG Mystics, Barrow Centre-IT Carlow, 15:30;

Courtyard Liffey Celtics v Marble City Hawks, Leixlip Amenities Centre, 19:00;

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

IT Carlow Basketball v LIT, Barrow Centre-IT Carlow, 12:30;

LYIT Donegal v KUBS BC, Foyle Arena, 15:00;

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig v UL Sports Eagles, Ballincollig CS, 16:00;

Limerick Celtics v Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney, St Munchin’s, 18:00;

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions v EJ Sligo All-Stars, Colaiste Bride, 18:30;

WIT Vikings v Fr Mathews, Waterford IT, 19:00;

Bad Bobs Tolka Rovers v Ulster University Elks, Tolka Rovers SC, 19:00;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

Ulster University Elks v Fabplus North West, Ulster University Elks, 15:00;

Swords Thunder v Phoenix Rockets, ALSAA-Dublin, 17:30;

Trinity Meteors v Limerick Celtics, Trinity, 17:30;

Portlaoise Panthers v UL Huskies, St Mary’s Sports Hall, 19:30;

Maree v St Mary’s Castleisland, Calsanctius College, 19:30;

Sunday 21st October 2018

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

UCC Demons v Maree, Mardyke Arena, 15:15;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Ambassador UCC Glanmire v Fr Mathews, Mardyke Arena, 13:30;

DCU Mercy v Singleton SuperValu Brunell, DCU Complex, 14:30;

Marble City Hawks v Pyrobel Killester, O Loughlin Gaels Gym, 15:00;

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

GameFootage.net Titans v DBS Eanna, The Jes, 15:30;