GFP Ladies HEC All-Stars and Rising Stars Announced

The teams were announced via the Ladies HEC Social Media channels tonight, with GFP O’Connor Cup Champions DCU the big winners with seven players on the All-Stars selection, while they also have one player on the GFP Rising All-Stars.
Goalkeeper Emer Ní Éafa; defenders Laura McGinley, Deirdre Geaney and Leah Caffrey; midfielder Aishling Moloney; and forwards Niamh Kelly and Sarah Rowe all pick up accolades.
Meanwhile, beaten GFP semi-finalists UCC have Marie Ambrose honoured.
The GFP Rising Stars selection recognises the efforts of players in the fourth, fifth and sixth tier competitions.
GFP Lagan Cup champions have three recipients with goalkeeper Laura Kane and defenders Aoife McGough and Caoileann Conway honoured.
Athlone IT duo Aisling Sorohan and Amy Louise Dempsey; DCU’s Emma Kevany and IT Tralee pair Kelly Gorman and Katelynn O’Sullivan are also chosen in the Rising Stars 15.
GFP O’Connor Cup All Stars
1. Emer Ní Éafa Dublin City University (DCU) Dublin
2. Laura McGinley Dublin City University (DCU) Dublin
3. Maria Curley University of Limerick (UL) Tipperary
4. Deirdre Geaney Dublin City University (DCU) Kerry
5. Emma Murray Waterford IT (WIT) Waterford
6. Leah Caffrey Dublin City University (DCU) Dublin
7. Marie Ambrose University College Cork (UCC) Cork
8. Fiona McHale University of Limerick (UL) Mayo
9. Aishling Moloney Dublin City University (DCU) Tipperary
10. Niamh Kelly Dublin City University (DCU) Mayo
11. Sarah Rowe Dublin City University (DCU) Mayo
12. Shauna Howley University of Limerick (UL) Mayo
13. Aimee Mackin Ulster University Jordanstown (UUJ) Armagh
14. Eimear Scally University of Limerick (UL) Cork
15. Grace Kelly University of Limerick (UL) Mayo
GFP Rising All Stars
1. Laura Kane Ulster University Coleraine (UUC) Tyrone
2. Aisling Sorohan Athlone Institute of Technology (AIT) Longford
3. Aoife McGough Ulster University Coleraine (UUC) Derry
4. Kelly Gorman Institute of Technology Tralee (ITT) Meath
5. Eva Gilmore Royal College of Surgeons (RCSI) Galway
6. Caoileann Conway Ulster University Coleraine (UUC) Tyrone
7. Niamh McGirr St Marys University College Belfast Tyrone
8. Amy Louise Dempsey Athlone Institute of Technology (AIT) Galway
9. Melissa Duggan Royal College of Surgeons (RCSI) Cork
10. Emma Kevany Dublin City University (DCU) Sligo
11. Roisin Devlin St. Marys University College Belfast Tyrone
12. Claire Canavan St Mary’s University College Belfast Tyrone
13. Katelynn O’Sullivan Institute of Technology Tralee (ITT) Kerry
14. Aoibheann Jones St. Marys University College Belfast Armagh
15. Meabh McGleenan St. Marys University College Belfast Tyrone