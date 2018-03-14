15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Ronan Lardner

GFP Ladies HEC All-Stars and Rising Stars Announced

By Sport GBFM
March 14, 2018

Time posted: 12:23 pm

The GFP O’Connor Cup All-Stars and Rising Stars have been announced following a mammoth weekend of action at IT Blanchardstown and the National Sports Campus, which saw seven different champions crowned in the Gourmet Food Parlour Ladies Football Higher Education Championships.

The teams were announced via the Ladies HEC Social Media channels tonight, with GFP O’Connor Cup Champions DCU the big winners with seven players on the All-Stars selection, while they also have one player on the GFP Rising All-Stars.

Goalkeeper Emer Ní Éafa; defenders Laura McGinley, Deirdre Geaney and Leah Caffrey; midfielder Aishling Moloney; and forwards Niamh Kelly and Sarah Rowe all pick up accolades.

Beaten GFP O’Connor Cup finalists UL have five recipients. GFP Giles Cup winners Waterford IT have defender Emma Murray included, while GFP Lynch Cup holders UU Jordanstown have Armagh forward Aimee Mackin recognised.

Meanwhile, beaten GFP semi-finalists UCC have Marie Ambrose honoured.

Mayo sisters Niamh and Grace Kelly who featured for DCU and UL respectively in the GFP O’Connor Cup Final are among the All-Star winners.

The GFP Rising Stars selection recognises the efforts of players in the fourth, fifth and sixth tier competitions.

GFP Moynihan Cup champions St Marys University College Belfast provide five of the selection, with four of those chosen in the forwards, including Claire Canavan, daughter of former Tyrone player Peter.
GFP Donaghy Cup winners RCSI have two players chosen, including Player of the Match in the final Eva Gilmore from Galway, and Cork’s Melissa Duggan.

GFP Lagan Cup champions have three recipients with goalkeeper Laura Kane and defenders Aoife McGough and Caoileann Conway honoured.

Athlone IT duo Aisling Sorohan and Amy Louise Dempsey; DCU’s Emma Kevany and IT Tralee pair Kelly Gorman and Katelynn O’Sullivan are also chosen in the Rising Stars 15.

GFP O’Connor Cup All Stars

1.            Emer Ní Éafa Dublin City University (DCU) Dublin

2.            Laura McGinley Dublin City University (DCU) Dublin

3.            Maria Curley University of Limerick (UL) Tipperary

4.            Deirdre Geaney Dublin City University (DCU) Kerry

5.            Emma Murray Waterford IT (WIT) Waterford

6.            Leah Caffrey Dublin City University (DCU) Dublin

7.            Marie Ambrose University College Cork (UCC) Cork

8.            Fiona McHale University of Limerick (UL) Mayo

9.            Aishling Moloney Dublin City University (DCU) Tipperary

10.          Niamh Kelly Dublin City University (DCU) Mayo

11.          Sarah Rowe Dublin City University (DCU) Mayo

12.          Shauna Howley University of Limerick (UL) Mayo

13.          Aimee Mackin Ulster University Jordanstown (UUJ) Armagh 

14.          Eimear Scally University of Limerick (UL) Cork

15.          Grace Kelly University of Limerick (UL) Mayo

GFP Rising All Stars
1.            Laura Kane Ulster University Coleraine (UUC) Tyrone

2.            Aisling Sorohan Athlone Institute of Technology (AIT) Longford

3.            Aoife McGough Ulster University Coleraine (UUC) Derry

4.            Kelly Gorman Institute of Technology Tralee (ITT) Meath

5.            Eva Gilmore Royal College of Surgeons (RCSI) Galway

6.            Caoileann Conway Ulster University Coleraine (UUC) Tyrone

7.            Niamh McGirr St Marys University College Belfast Tyrone

8.            Amy Louise Dempsey Athlone Institute of Technology (AIT) Galway

9.            Melissa Duggan Royal College of Surgeons (RCSI) Cork

10.          Emma Kevany Dublin City University (DCU) Sligo

11.          Roisin Devlin St. Marys University College Belfast Tyrone

12.          Claire Canavan St Mary’s University College Belfast Tyrone

13.          Katelynn O’Sullivan Institute of Technology Tralee (ITT) Kerry

14.          Aoibheann Jones St. Marys University College Belfast Armagh

15.          Meabh McGleenan St. Marys University College Belfast Tyrone

print
Sport
Galway footballers to meet Dublin for first time in 7 years
March 14, 2018
Galway footballers to meet Dublin for first time in 7 years
March 14, 2018
Cheltenham – Day 2 Preview
March 14, 2018
All-Ireland Club Final Preview – Corofin in search of Third Andy Merrigan Cup – The Chairman

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

March 14, 2018
MEP Marian Harkin seriously concerned over UK’s attitude to border
March 14, 2018
Agreement reached to ensure survival of city-based Time4Us family service

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline