GFP Ladies HEC All-Stars and Rising Stars Announced

The GFP O’Connor Cup All-Stars and Rising Stars have been announced following a mammoth weekend of action at IT Blanchardstown and the National Sports Campus, which saw seven different champions crowned in the Gourmet Food Parlour Ladies Football Higher Education Championships.

The teams were announced via the Ladies HEC Social Media channels tonight, with GFP O’Connor Cup Champions DCU the big winners with seven players on the All-Stars selection, while they also have one player on the GFP Rising All-Stars.

Goalkeeper Emer Ní Éafa; defenders Laura McGinley, Deirdre Geaney and Leah Caffrey; midfielder Aishling Moloney; and forwards Niamh Kelly and Sarah Rowe all pick up accolades.