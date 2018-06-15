Women’s European Basketball Championship ambassadors urging fans to get out and support

The tournament ambassadors for this year’s 2018 FIBA Women’s European Championship for Small Countries are urging people to get behind the squad as they enter final preparations for the tournament which tips off on June 26th at the Mardyke Arena UCC in Cork.

Claire Melia, Louise Scannell and Chantell Alford have all been named as ambassadors for the games and are really looking forward to having another home European championships on our doorstep this year.

“Last year’s home support was really big for us,” said Claire Melia, who captained the Ireland Under 18 women’s team to a silver medal and promotion to Division A last summer in Dublin. “It was a great atmosphere, especially down on the court, as when you needed someone to keep you going, the crowd were there and they really helped us to lift the game and pulled us through. It would be really great to see everyone come out and support the senior team next week.”

Her under 18 teammate, Cork native and niece of head coach Mark Scannell, Louise Scannell agreed adding: “It’s great for the people of Cork to be able to come down and have this amazing showcase of basketball on their doorstep next week. I can’t wait for it to start – get behind the girls in green!”

Meanwhile Chantell Alford, who played basketball in Cork for two years with Glanmire and has also played with and against a number of this year’s squad was also eagerly anticipating the start of the tournament.

“I’m excited for it and I can’t wait for the games to begin,” she said. “I think it’s going to be a great display of basketball during the course of the week. Everyone should come out and get behind the Irish team, it’s a great venue here and I would advise everyone to come down and watch what will be some great basketball.”

Tournament passes for the tournament are available until close of business on Friday, June 15th (today) by emailing [email protected], while daily tickets are available on www.eventbrite.ie.

FIBA Women’s European Championships for Small Countries – Groups

Group A

Malta

Gibraltar

Moldova

Denmark

Group B

Luxembourg

Norway

Ireland

Cyprus

FIBA Women’s European Championships for Small Countries – Schedule

NOTE – All games will be played at the Mardyke Arena, UCC, Cork

Tuesday, June 26th, 2018

Group Games

Malta v Denmark, 13.45

Luxembourg v Cyprus, 16.00

Norway v Ireland, 18.15

Gibraltar v Moldova, 20.30

Wednesday, June 27th, 2018

Group Games

Cyprus v Norway, 13.45

Denmark v Gibraltar, 16.00

Ireland v Luxembourg, 18.15

Moldova v Malta, 20.30

Thursday, June 28th, 2018

Group Games

Luxembourg v Norway, 13.45

Moldova v Denmark, 16.00

Ireland v Cyprus, 18.15

Malta v Gibraltar, 20.30

Friday, June 29th, 2018

No games – rest day for all teams

Saturday, June 30th, 2018

Qualification Games – Please note these are subject to change

Game 13: A3 v B4, 13.45

Game 14: B3 v A4, 16.00

Game 15: A1 v B2, 18.15

Game 16: B1 v A2, 20.30

Sunday, July 1st, 2018

Final standings – Please note these are subject to change

Game 17: Loser 13 v Loser 14, 13.00

Game 18: Winner 13 v Winner 14, 15.15

Game 19: Loser 15 v Loser 16, 17.30

Game 20: Winner 15 v Winner 16 (final), 19.45