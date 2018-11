George McDonagh’s Greyhounds Tips For The Weekend

Friday Night Racing Only This Week Due To Rugby On Saturday

RACE 1 WELCOME TO GALWAY GREYHOUND STADIUM A5 525 19:52 = Trap 3 – TakeItFromMe

RACE 2 THE RECENT TOTE RETURNS S9 20:07 = Trap 1 – Caislean Atir

RACE 3 FUNDRAISING NIGHTS S7/8 350 20:22 = Trap 6 – Willbrook Chase

RACE 4 ONE FOR THE LADIES A4 525 20:37 = Trap 1 – Menlo Honey

RACE 5 RACING 3 NIGHTS IN DECEMBER S6 350 20:52 = Trap 1 – Toms Legend

RACE 6 TRY A LUCKY TRIO S2/3 s2 21:07 = Trap 4 – Rinnwood Pearl

RACE 7 HAPPY BIRTHDAY HELEN A3 525 21:22 = Trap 2 – Fast Fit Sophie

RACE 8 UPCOMING SWEEPSTAKES A4 525 21:37 = Trap 1 – Crinkhill Mike (NAP)

RACE 9 RACING FRIDAY & SATURDAY NEXT WEEKEND A6 525 21:52 = Trap 6 – Quarter Back

RACE 10 BARKING BUZZ A3 525 22:07 = Trap 1 – Time For Work

RACE 11 THE LUCKY LAST a2 525 22:22 = Trap 5 – Mall Luke