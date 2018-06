George McDonagh’s Greyhound Selections w/e June 9th 2018

FRIDAY SELECTIONS

RACE 1 NON WINNER OF LAST 4 A6 525 19:52=TRAP 6 KNOCKMEALE ROBYN

RACE 2 THE FLAHERTY MARKETS IN JULY S8 350 20:07=TRAP 6 NEXT STEP

RACE 3 MAURICE & JOHN LEAHY MEMORIAL A7 SEMI-FINAL 20:22=TRAP 4 HEADFORD OSCAR

RACE 4 THE ONLINE DEAL OF THE MONTH S6 350 20:37=TRAP 1 MONARD TOWIES

RACE 5 MAURICE & JOHN LEAHY MEMORIAL A7 SEMI-FINAL 20:52=TRAP 1 MALL LUKE

RACE 6 THE FLAHERTY MARKETS IN JULY S5 350 21:07=TRAP 5 WILBROOK CHASE

RACE 7 FUNDRAISING AT THE DOGS A1 525 21:22=TRAP 4 BESLOW KILLURE

RACE 8 THE €10.00 RESTAURANT ADMISSION DEAL A5 525 21:37=TRAP 3 LINGRAWN GOLDIE

RACE 9 THE FINGER FOOD PACKAGE A4 525 21:52=TRAP 4 LINGRAWN BOB (NAP)

RACE 10 THE HIT OR BUST LUCKY LAST A3 525 22:07=TRAP 2 KIWI JOHN

SATURDAY SELECTIONS

RACE 1 HIT OR BUST IN RACE 10 A6 525 19:52=TRAP 2 LINGRAWN LULU

RACE 2 THE RECENT TOTE RETURNS S7 350 20:07=TRAP 4 WILBROOK MILES

RACE 3 THE TRIO POOLS A7 525 20:22=TRAP 5 ROSSHILL sally

RACE 4 THE ONLINE DEAL OF THE MONTH S4 350 20:37=TRAP 5 MAGILCAL BEAU

RACE 5 THE FLAHERTY MARKETS IN JULY A5 525 20:52=TRAP 1 BEAVERS RIVER

RACE 6 THE JAMES HORAN MEMORIAL IN JULY S2 350 21:07=TRAP 2 TAILTEANN BANG

RACE 7 FUNDRAISING AT THE DOGS A3 525 21:22=TRAP 6 RYLANE FLYER

RACE 8 THE RESTAURANT ADMISSION PACKAGE A4 525 21:37=TRAP 1 TYRUR MAHON (NAP)

RACE 9 THE HIT OR BUST A3 525 21:52=TRAP 1 DOUBLE PRINT