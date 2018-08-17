15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Over the Line - Sport

Over the Line - Sport

Gearóid McInerney returns for Galway

By Sport GBFM
August 17, 2018

Time posted: 9:25 pm

The Galway Team to Play Limerick in the All Ireland Senior Hurling Final on Sunday has been named. Gearoid McInerney has recovered from injury to start in the centre back position, with Joseph Cooney being restored to the attack. McInerney comes in for club mate Niall Burke. Elsewhere the team is along expected lines. The throw in on Sunday is 3.30pm and the game is live on Galway Bay Fm.

 

1 James Skehill
2 Adrian Tuohy
3 Daithi Burke
4 John Hanbury
5 Padraic Mannion
6 Gearoid McInerney
7 Aidan Harte
8 Johnny Coen
9 David Burke (Capt.)
10 Joseph Cooney
11 Joe Canning
12 Jonathon Glynn
13 Conor Whelan
14 Conor Cooney
15 Cathal Mannion
print
Sport
Galway Minor Team Announced
August 17, 2018
Galway Minor Team Announced
August 17, 2018
All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final Preview – Micheal Donoghue
August 17, 2018
The ROCK says Ball is in Galway’s court

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

August 17, 2018
Plan submitted for 200 new homes in Barna
August 17, 2018
Personnel boost for Paediatric Consultants team at UHG

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline