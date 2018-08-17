Gearóid McInerney returns for Galway

The Galway Team to Play Limerick in the All Ireland Senior Hurling Final on Sunday has been named. Gearoid McInerney has recovered from injury to start in the centre back position, with Joseph Cooney being restored to the attack. McInerney comes in for club mate Niall Burke. Elsewhere the team is along expected lines. The throw in on Sunday is 3.30pm and the game is live on Galway Bay Fm.

1 James Skehill 2 Adrian Tuohy 3 Daithi Burke 4 John Hanbury 5 Padraic Mannion 6 Gearoid McInerney 7 Aidan Harte 8 Johnny Coen 9 David Burke (Capt.) 10 Joseph Cooney 11 Joe Canning 12 Jonathon Glynn 13 Conor Whelan 14 Conor Cooney 15 Cathal Mannion