GBFM Sport takes silver at IMRO radio awards

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Bay fm sport has been honoured at the All Ireland IMRO radio awards.

The ‘Over the Line’ programme picked up a Silver Award in the hotly contested Local Radio sports programme category.

Since it started in March the Monday and Friday night show, presented by Gerry Murphy, John Mulligan, Barry Cullinane and George McDonagh has proved hugely popular with listeners.

It has regular contributions from local and national experts on all sports as well as the ‘On the Verge’ pub sports quiz that captured the county’s imagination.

Speaking from the awards ceremony in Kilkenny Head of Sport Ollie Turner said it was a great achievement for a small but dedicated team to be rewarded by a national panel of judges for truly incisive, interesting sports radio.